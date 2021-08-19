Logo
29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 13 unlinked
29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, 13 unlinked

People walking in pairs in Holland Village on Aug 10, 2021, as dining-in at food and beverage outlets resumes for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

19 Aug 2021 05:50PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 05:57PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 29 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Aug 19), including 13 with no links to previous cases.

This was the lowest daily number of locally transmitted cases in more than a month. On Jul 13, there were 19 locally transmitted infections.

Eleven infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update on Thursday. Another five linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

There were also three imported cases, who were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival. One infection were detected upon arrival while two developed the illness during the stay-home notice or isolation period.

Singapore reported a total of 32 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

MOH will release further updates on Thursday night on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore. 

UNVACCINATED 64-YEAR-OLD MAN DIES

MOH said on Wednesday that a 64-year-old Singaporean man died from COVID-19 complications on Monday.

The man, identified as Case 67560, was unvaccinated. He is Singapore's ninth COVID-19 fatality this month.

He developed a cough on Aug 2 and was taken to Raffles Hospital after suffering heart problems.

The man had a history of end-stage renal failure, ischaemic cardiomyopathy, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia, said MOH.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,366 COVID-19 cases.

Source: CNA/ga

