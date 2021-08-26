Logo
112 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with 40 linked to Bugis Junction cluster
A screengrab of Bugis Junction from Google Street View.

26 Aug 2021 06:27PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 06:28PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 112 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Aug 26), including 40 linked to the growing Bugis Junction cluster.

Of the remaining 72 locally transmitted cases, 31 were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another 17 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Twenty-four infections were not linked to previous cases.

There were also four imported cases, taking Singapore daily case count to 116.

MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Thursday night. 

Related:

BUGIS JUNCTION CLUSTER

With the new cases on Thursday, the COVID-19 cluster linked to Bugis Junction has grown to 101 infections as of Thursday evening.

MOH previously said that the BHG outlet in the mall will remain closed for five more days until Aug 30 to break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises. It was originally scheduled to resume operations on Thursday.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,928 COVID-19 cases.

Source: CNA/ng

