112 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, with 40 linked to Bugis Junction cluster

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 112 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Thursday (Aug 26), including 40 linked to the growing Bugis Junction cluster.

Of the remaining 72 locally transmitted cases, 31 were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another 17 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Twenty-four infections were not linked to previous cases.

There were also four imported cases, taking Singapore daily case count to 116.

MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Thursday night.