111 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 24 linked to dormitory in Woodlands
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 111 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Aug 24), including 24 linked to the North Coast Lodge dormitory cluster in Woodlands.
Testing operations at the dormitory have concluded, with more than 5,300 residents swabbed over the past three days. Only 12 test results are pending, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary update.
Of the remaining 87 cases, 24 were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said MOH. Another 30 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.
Thirty-three cases are currently unlinked.
Among the new cases, four are above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
There were also five imported cases, taking Singapore's daily case count to 116.
This is the highest number of cases reported since Aug 1, when 121 new infections were reported.
MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Tuesday night.
EMPLOYERS URGED TO ADOPT "VACCINATE OR REGULAR TEST" POLICY
Singapore's tripartite partners have encouraged all employers to adopt the COVID-19 "vaccinate or regular test" regime as company policy for existing employees and new hires.
This is to protect employees and make workplaces more resilient, the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation as well as the Health Ministry said in an advisory on Monday.
The "vaccinate or regular test" regime requires unvaccinated workers in selected sectors to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week using antigen rapid tests.
Some of those covered by the regime include people working in the healthcare or eldercare sector, and in settings with children 12 years and below.
The regime will start for selected sectors on Oct 1.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,692 COVID-19 cases.
