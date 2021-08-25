118 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 26 in dormitory in Woodlands
SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 118 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Aug 25), including 26 linked to the cluster at North Coast Lodge dormitory in Woodlands.
Twenty-five of the new cases in the dorm cluster had earlier been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.
Of the remaining 92 locally transmitted infections, 19 were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine. Another 44 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.
Twenty-nine infections were not linked to previous cases.
Among the new cases, two are above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
This was Singapore's highest daily number of locally transmitted cases in more than three weeks, since 131 infections were reported on Jul 30.
There were also two imported cases, taking Singapore's daily case count to 120.
MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Wednesday night.
BUGIS JUNCTION AMONG 3 NEW CLUSTERS REPORTED
Three new clusters were reported on Tuesday, including one with 20 cases linked to Bugis Junction.
Staff members who have been working in affected shops will be tested, while close contacts of cases will be quarantined.
Free testing will also be extended to members of the public who visited shops or used the services or facilities there between Aug 17 and Aug 24.
Bugis Junction announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the mall has "taken the necessary environmental cleaning measures" according to the prevailing guidelines.
Key touchpoints in the mall's common areas will be cleaned and disinfected more frequently. This includes lift buttons, handrails and auto-door panels.
Bugis Junction added that its BHG outlet will be closed from Tuesday to Wednesday for deep cleaning after at least one COVID-19 case was detected among its employees.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,812 COVID-19 cases.
