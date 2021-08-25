118 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 26 in dormitory in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 118 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Aug 25), including 26 linked to the cluster at North Coast Lodge dormitory in Woodlands.

Twenty-five of the new cases in the dorm cluster had earlier been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Of the remaining 92 locally transmitted infections, 19 were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine. Another 44 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Twenty-nine infections were not linked to previous cases.

Among the new cases, two are above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

This was Singapore's highest daily number of locally transmitted cases in more than three weeks, since 131 infections were reported on Jul 30.

There were also two imported cases, taking Singapore's daily case count to 120.

MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Wednesday night.