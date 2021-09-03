216 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 109 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 216 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday (Sep 3), including 109 with no links to previous cases.



Fifty-six infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another 51 linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

Among the new cases, two were people above the age of 70 who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also three imported cases, bringing the total number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday to 219.

MOH will release further updates on the COVID-19 situation in Singapore on Friday night.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 68,210 COVID-19 cases.