MOM 'recommends' employers of transferred maids to share cost of stay-home notice, COVID-19 tests

SINGAPORE: Employers who hire transferred foreign domestic workers are encouraged to bear a portion of the costs incurred when they entered Singapore, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (Sep 8).

The recommendation from the ministry applies to transfers that occur within 12 months of the end of their stay-home notice.

Employers who hire maids from overseas are required to pay for the cost of their stay-home notice and related COVID-19 tests in full. Employers are not allowed to pass any of these costs on to the domestic workers.

This has created a differential in hiring costs between employers who hire maids from overseas and those who hire maids who are already in Singapore, MOM said.

“While most migrant domestic workers settle in well and complete their term of employment, there are instances where the employment contract is terminated prematurely, either at the employer’s initiative or on the migrant domestic worker’s request to transfer to another employer. The employer would have incurred upfront stay-home-notice-related costs in these situations,” MOM said in a media release.

“If the change of employers occurs within 12 months, MOM recommends the new employer to share a portion of the stay-home notice and related COVID-19 tests costs incurred by the current employer for the migrant domestic worker’s entry into Singapore.”

The ministry called on employment agencies to assist current and prospective employers in reaching agreements for the sharing of costs.