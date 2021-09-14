Man to be charged for forging doctor’s memo on COVID-19 vaccination status

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday (Sep 15) for allegedly forging a doctor’s memorandum on his COVID-19 vaccination status.

The police said in a news release on Tuesday that the man had allegedly produced the forged memo in order to dine in at a food and beverage establishment along Orchard Road on Sep 1.

A staff member at the establishment made a check on the memorandum and suspected that it could have been forged.

"The staff then requested for the man to leave and he complied," the police said, adding that the matter was subsequently reported to them.

The man, who was identified by Tanglin Police Division officers through follow-up investigations, was arrested on Tuesday.

If convicted of forgery, he could be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.