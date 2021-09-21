Marsiling Lane Hawker Centre and Wet Market temporarily closed after COVID-19 cases detected

SINGAPORE: Marsiling Lane Hawker Centre and Wet Market was closed for deep cleaning on Tuesday (Sep 21) following the detection of COVID-19 cases.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a statement that it is “aware that there are COVID-19 cases amongst stallholders and persons" working there.

Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Council began deep cleaning and disinfection of the centre after 3pm on Tuesday.

“In consultation with the Hawker’s Association and the Town Council, the centre will be closed for the next three days and will reopen on Sep 25," said NEA.

In a Facebook post, Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Zaqy Mohamad said the town council's priority was the safety of residents and stallholders.

He added that the town council will “take all the necessary precautions before the safe reopening of the premises” at Blocks 20 and 21.

Mr Zaqy also told CNA in a separate statement that his team is working with the town council to offer service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates for more than seven days, to support the stallholders during the closure.

"We are also working closely with the Merchant’s Association to monitor the situation and see if any of the stallholders need further assistance," he said.

Mr Zaqy added that there are 52 cooked food stalls, 71 stalls selling meat, 34 stalls selling vegetables, as well as seven piece and sundry stalls at the market and hawker centre.

The town council said in a Facebook post that nearby coffee shops and eateries will be “open as usual”.

This is the third market and food centre to close within a week.

Ayer Rajah Food Centre was shut on Sep 19 for cleaning and disinfection after COVID-19 cases were detected among some stallholders and cleaners. The centre will be closed until Wednesday, MP for West Coast GRC S Iswaran said in a Facebook post.

The market and hawker centre at Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 was also closed from Sep 17 to Sep 19 after COVID-19 cases were found among stallholders and workers.

Earlier this month, Chinatown Complex was closed from Sep 12 to Sep 15 following the identification of a large COVID-19 cluster. A total of 282 cases, most of them stallholders and assistants, have been linked to it as of Monday.