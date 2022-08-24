What you need to know about going mask-free indoors from Aug 29

SINGAPORE: From next Monday (Aug 29), people in Singapore will not be required to wear a mask except on public transport and in healthcare facilities.

The authorities made the announcement on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong spoke about the relaxation of COVID-19 rules surrounding the wearing of masks during his National Day Rally speech.

Here's what you need to know about the new rules.

PUBLIC TRANSPORT

Masks will still have to be worn on transport modes such as the MRT, LRT and public buses, as well as in indoor public transport facilities like boarding areas at bus interchanges and MRT platforms.

Masks will be optional on private transport modes such as taxis, school buses and private bus services. Passengers should check with private operators for additional service requirements, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

However, they will not be required at airports, naturally ventilated bus interchanges and in the retail areas of bus interchanges, MRT and LRT stations.