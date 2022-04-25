No more group size limits and safe distancing: All you need to know about the new COVID-19 measures from Apr 26

SINGAPORE: The multi-ministry task force announced last week that Singapore will be further easing its COVID-19 measures from Tuesday (Apr 26), which include removing the caps on group sizes and number of employees who can return to the workplace.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the country has reached “a major milestone” in the fight against COVID-19, with the country now able to “breathe easier”.

With COVID-19 infections rates in Singapore stabilising, the Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (DORSCON) level, which gives an indication of the current disease situation, will also be lowered from Orange to Yellow.

Here's what you need to know about the new measures:

MASK-WEARING STILL REQUIRED INDOORS

While mask-wearing remains optional in outdoor settings, people are still required to wear masks in indoor settings when they leave their homes.

These include public transport, shopping malls and hawker centres.

NO MORE GROUP SIZE LIMITS AND SAFE DISTANCING

There will no longer be a group size limit. Individuals will not be required to keep to a group of 10 people for mask-off activities.

The cap on the number of unique visitors per household, previously 10 at any one time, will also be lifted.

Safe distancing is also no longer needed between individuals or between groups.

NO MORE CAPACITY LIMITS

Previously, larger settings or events with more than 1,000 people and were mask-on were subject to a capacity limit of 75 per cent.

This cap will be lifted for such settings and events. However, all nightlife businesses where dancing among patrons is one of the intended activities will still be subject to a 75 per cent capacity limit.

ALL WORKERS CAN RETURN TO THE WORKPLACE

All workers will be able to return to the workplace, up from the current 75 per cent limit of those who can work from home.

While masks are still required in indoor settings, workers will be allowed to remove their masks in the workplace when they are not interacting physically with others and when they are not in customer-facing areas.

However, the Ministry of Health (MOH) encouraged employers to "retain and promote" flexible work arrangements as a permanent fixture of the workplace. These include telecommuting and staggered work hours.

"Beyond the workplace benefits of flexible work arrangements, this will also help workers avoid peak period crowds as more of us return to the workplace."