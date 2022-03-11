Singapore to implement streamlined COVID-19 measures from Mar 15 as Omicron wave wanes

SINGAPORE: Singapore will implement streamlined COVID-19 safe management measures on Mar 15 as the Omicron wave has peaked, announced co-chair of the multi-ministry task force Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Mar 11).

The measures, covering areas such as safe distancing, the number of household visitors allowed and event capacity limits, were announced last month, but they had to be postponed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We are keeping the key safe management measures like mask-wearing and group sizes for social gatherings and dining. So this is not a relaxation but a streamlining (of rules),” said Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry.

“The streamlining of SMMs (safe management measures) is important, as it will be easier for businesses and individuals to understand and comply with and also encourage a greater sense of personal individual responsibility.”

The streamlined rules will focus on five areas - group sizes, mask-wearing, workplace requirements, safe distancing and capacity limits.

The maximum group size for social gatherings remains at five. But as previously announced, the maximum number of unique visitors per household will be adjusted from five people per day, to five people at any one time.

“This can be perceived as an easing of measures, as many infections do take place at home. However, households typically do not receive multiple sets of visitors outside of festive periods and those who want to meet multiple groups of friends have been doing so outside of their homes,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a media release.

“We urge everyone to continue to exercise restraint in meeting multiple groups of friends, be it outside or at home, and especially if you live with vulnerable persons.”

From Mar 15, unvaccinated children aged 12 and below also do not need to be in the same household to be included in a group entering places with vaccinated differentiated measures.