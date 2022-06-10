Singapore’s media played an ‘honourable, rational and essential role’ throughout COVID-19 pandemic: Josephine Teo

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s media outlets played an “honourable, rational and essential” role throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo on Friday (Jun 10).

Speaking at the Singapore Press Club’s 50th Anniversary Press Ball on Friday evening, she said: “We could not have maintained the trust of Singaporeans over the past two years if our media had not reported the course of the pandemic truthfully and accurately.

“I thank all of you sincerely for the honourable, rational and essential role you played throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

She said the media’s efforts were one reason why people in Singapore cooperated and stayed home during the "circuit breaker" and why people and businesses could adjust quickly to changes in public health protocols and safe management measures.

It was also one of the reasons why Singapore achieved a high vaccination rate, paving the way for the country to move towards the endemic phase of COVID-19.

The media’s work also ensured trust between the people and the Government, and trust among people, remained high.

“These outcomes cannot be taken for granted. Serious researchers had found that low-trust societies suffered far higher mortality rates than high-trust societies,” said Mrs Teo.

“A peer-reviewed academic study, published in The Lancet, also confirmed that higher levels of trust in the Government and among the population were associated with greater compliance with COVID-related restrictions and higher vaccination rates.”

Nothing is more vital in a public health crisis than trust, she added.

“That is why we obsessively guarded trust throughout the crisis, always anxious that people were well-informed, trusted the information we put out, and trusted the sources of information too, including the media,” said the minister.

Singapore’s media has managed to maintain and build public trust because it has “always strived to provide accurate, objective and timely reporting”.

“There is also mutual trust and respect between the Government and the media. This relationship has been instrumental throughout our existence as an independent nation,” said Mrs Teo.

“Like all relationships, it is not without tension. It has to be constantly managed, but it has worked. Far from being apologetic about it, we should make every effort to sustain it.”