COVID-19 medical bills for kids aged 12 and below will be paid for regardless of vaccination status: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Children aged 12 and below who did not travel recently will continue to have their COVID-19 medical bills fully covered by the Government regardless of their vaccination status, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Jan 10).

This will apply to children who are Singapore citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders.

"There are presently no plans to introduce VDS (vaccination-differentiated safe management measures) for children aged 12 and below in the community, and public, pre-school and school settings," said Mr Ong in Parliament.

“This is due to a combination of reasons, namely, children are less likely to develop severe illnesses when infected, and we want to preserve as much as possible universal access to holistic education for children,” he added.

While Singapore has a “strict” system for vaccination-differentiated measures, the rules are “much less strict” for children, the Health Minister noted.

VACCINATION SIDE EFFECTS IN CHILDREN

Since the start of Singapore's national vaccination programme for children aged five to 11, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has not received any reports of serious adverse events or myocarditis in this group of people as of Jan 7.

Giving this update in Parliament, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said: “We assure parents and everyone that all our designated paediatric VCs (vaccination centres) are equipped with paediatric monitoring and resuscitation equipment, and the medical personnel are trained to manage any on-site emergencies arising from allergic reactions.

“Most of the side effects experienced by children after the vaccination have been very mild - injection site pain, fatigue and fever, and they typically resolve in a few days.”