Pandemic blues drive demand for mental health apps in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Offering guided meditations, wellness workshops and even training opportunities for staff to become certified care providers are some of the ways foodpanda is building up its mental health support for employees.

The food delivery platform said the initiatives have been well-received, and with mental health and well-being becoming a priority amid a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, it is looking to do more.

Starting this month, foodpanda is providing its employees across 12 markets free access to a one-stop mental health support platform.

The platform – an app powered by Singapore-based mental health start-up Intellect – provides a range of self-guided tools, from five-minute long “rescue sessions” for stress to weeks-long self-care programmes. Users can also book one-on-one online consultations with licensed counsellors and behavioural coaches.

This follows a three-month trial in its Singapore office earlier in April, which yielded “overwhelmingly positive” results. Ninety-eight per cent of employees surveyed asked for the app to be included as part of the company’s mental health benefits, the company said.

Since then, more than 250 employees based in Singapore have signed up for the app. It was extended to employees in other markets on Oct 1.

“With the Intellect app, we can provide personalised support for employees working in different countries, which is especially important when COVID-19 has prevented in-person meetings and travels,” said foodpanda’s head of people Ingo Laubender.

“The app can be a friend that employees lean on, especially when they need immediate mental health support. It also destigmatises the notion of speaking to a licensed professional.”

Foodpanda is not the only company providing employees with mental health-related support.

Virtual platforms centred on mental health and wellness, such as Intellect, said they have seen a surge in demand for their services since the pandemic erupted and brought about new ways of life, such as remote working and physical distancing.

“The pandemic has blurred work-life balance and reduced social interactions, leaving employees feeling isolated and disengaged at work,” said Intellect’s co-founder and chief executive Theodoric Chew.

“However, we also see greater mental health awareness as companies are recognising that their employees’ workplace satisfaction and productivity are directly linked to their mental well-being.”

SURGE IN DEMAND

Intellect, which launched its services in April last year, told CNA that its enterprise platform now serves 20,000 employees from more than 20 multinational companies and start-ups.

Apart from corporate clients, the start-up also has a free consumer app offering self-guided digital therapy programmes for individuals. It said it now has more than 2.5 million users in total.

“For an app … to grow past a million or two in one year is something that we see (as) a very clear indicator that Asia or the world needs something like this, and we are in the right place to address this,” said Mr Chew.