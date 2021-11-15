COVID-19 restrictions for migrant workers in dormitories to be further eased, more can make community visits

SINGAPORE: Singapore will further relax COVID-19 restrictions for migrant workers living in dormitories and let more vaccinated workers visit places in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Nov 15).

From Dec 3, authorities will allow 3,000 vaccinated migrant workers per day to visit any location in the community, for up to eight hours per visit.

This is up from 3,000 migrant workers per week currently, with visits limited to Little India and Geylang Serai.

The vaccinated workers have to take a pre-event antigen rapid test (ART) before they leave their dormitories, as an added precaution, said MOH. Unvaccinated workers remain ineligible for community visits.

The ministry said that the migrant worker dormitories are now “more COVID-resilient”, with 98 per cent of migrant workers residing in dormitories fully vaccinated.

Giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in dormitories, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said that workers are taking booster vaccinations when they become eligible.

About 61 per cent of fully vaccinated workers will become eligible for booster jabs over "these three months, up to January 2022", said Dr Tan at a COVID-19 multi-ministry task force press conference.

"The response has been encouraging thus far with 81 per cent of these eligible workers to date having been administered with a booster shot," he said.

"The rate of COVID-19 infections in the dormitories has declined over the past two to three weeks."

He added that the vast majority of the infected workers are asymptomatic or display very mild symptoms. About 0.1 per cent to 0.2 per cent of infected workers require hospitalisation.

"These workers are able to recover on their own, minimising the strain on our healthcare system," the Manpower Minister said.