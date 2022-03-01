Employers who insist on medical certificates from workers with mild COVID-19 should be reported: MOM

SINGAPORE: Employers who continue to insist on obtaining medical certificates from employees who test positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms should be reported to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Tuesday (Mar 1).

He was responding to questions from Member of Parliament Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang), who asked if employees have any recourse if employers insist on medical certificates.

Amid a surge in cases visiting hospitals, polyclinics or general practitioner clinics, authorities have said that companies should not request that infected employees produce a medical certificate.

Dr Tan said in a written parliamentary reply that MOM and tripartite partners had earlier issued an advisory about this issue.

“This will ensure that our healthcare capacity is not overloaded and is reserved to help those who truly need medical care,” said Dr Tan.

“While many employers have followed the tripartite advisory, we have received feedback that some employers are still not complying with the advisory," he added.

“If any employer continues to insist on medical certificates, employees should report the matter to MOM for further action to be taken."