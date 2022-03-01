Employers who insist on medical certificates from workers with mild COVID-19 should be reported: MOM
SINGAPORE: Employers who continue to insist on obtaining medical certificates from employees who test positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms should be reported to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Tuesday (Mar 1).
He was responding to questions from Member of Parliament Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (PAP-Chua Chu Kang), who asked if employees have any recourse if employers insist on medical certificates.
Amid a surge in cases visiting hospitals, polyclinics or general practitioner clinics, authorities have said that companies should not request that infected employees produce a medical certificate.
Dr Tan said in a written parliamentary reply that MOM and tripartite partners had earlier issued an advisory about this issue.
“This will ensure that our healthcare capacity is not overloaded and is reserved to help those who truly need medical care,” said Dr Tan.
“While many employers have followed the tripartite advisory, we have received feedback that some employers are still not complying with the advisory," he added.
“If any employer continues to insist on medical certificates, employees should report the matter to MOM for further action to be taken."
Those who require an official record of testing positive for COVID-19 can book an appointment at any combined test centre or quick test centre to do a supervised self-administered antigen rapid test (ART). It will be fully funded by the Government until Mar 15.
The ART result will be sent via SMS and it will be reflected in one's HealthHub records within 30 minutes.
As of noon on Monday, there were 1,649 COVID-19 cases in hospital, more than double the number a month ago.
Hospitals, polyclinics and general practitioners are "very busy", MOH said last week, adding that it may take a few weeks before the transmission wave peaks and subsides.
