Mother of boy in ICU with rare inflammatory syndrome after COVID-19 warns parents of symptoms to look out for

SINGAPORE: Although four-year-old Muhammad Ali Zafir Mohamed Azmi was his usual active self when he went to his childcare centre on the morning of Oct 29, he complained of tiredness when he returned home that afternoon.

Running a fever of 38.8 degrees Celsius, Ali's temperature subsided after taking ibuprofen, an fever medication. But his temperature rose again, consistently staying above 38 degrees Celsius, said his mother Marilyn Cacanindin.

Other symptoms, including involuntary jerking in his sleep, bruised hands and feet, and stomach pain soon appeared.

“He asked me, ummi (mummy) can you urut (massage) my stomach? My stomach is in pain,” said Ms Cacanindin, adding that he also suffered from chills.

Five members of the family - Mr Mohamed Azmi Lendang and his wife Ms Cacanindin, together with Ali and his two elder siblings - had contracted COVID-19 in September and recovered. The youngest daughter, aged one, and their domestic helper did not contract the disease.

She did not suspect that Ali had contracted the coronavirus again as antigen rapid tests came back negative.

Ali did not get better, even after a visit to a general practitioner’s clinic, and Ms Cacanindin asked her husband to send their son to the hospital.

Upon admission to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), Ali was transferred from the high dependency ward to the intensive care unit (ICU), where he was intubated.

Doctors diagnosed him with multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare condition that affects some children in the weeks following a COVID-19 infection.