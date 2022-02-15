MOE to provide travel option to facilitate vaccinations for primary school students

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will soon provide a travel option to facilitate vaccinations for eligible primary school students.

From the start of Term 2, or after the March school holidays, students below the age of 12 can be taken by bus from their schools to the paediatric vaccination centres for their jabs.

These students must be medically eligible and willing to be vaccinated without the accompaniment of their parents.

Interested parents or guardians can opt in for this arrangement under the school-facilitated vaccination exercise. Registration details will be provided via the Parents Gateway on Friday.

Those who want their children vaccinated before Term 2 can either walk into a paediatric vaccination centre from Monday to Thursday before 7pm without the need for a prior appointment, or book an appointment on the Ministry of Health’s National Appointment System (NAS).

VACCINATION PROGRESS

About 213,000 children aged five to 11 have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Feb 13, said MOE. More than 120,000 have received their second dose.

About 79 per cent of students have signed up, with 75 per cent having already received at least their first dose.

"We are on track for over 70 per cent of our primary school students to have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by end February 2022," added the ministry.

MOE said 23,500 pre-school children have registered on the NAS and close to 18,000 have received at least their first dose.

More than 26,500 children have also taken the COVID-19 vaccine under the general walk-in arrangement, they said.

"We strongly encourage parents/guardians to get their child/ward vaccinated early amid the Omicron surge. This will reduce their chances of getting infected with COVID-19 and prevent them from getting severely ill if they do get infected.

"A high vaccination rate will also allow us to resume more school activities in a safe and calibrated manner, which are key to our students’ holistic development," MOE said.