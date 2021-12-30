Allegation that teenager died due to COVID-19 vaccination 'serious', post-autopsy tests ongoing: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Dec 30) said it was aware of a redacted police report circulating online claiming that a teenager had passed away in October after receiving his COVID-19 vaccine.

"The allegation is that the teenager died due to COVID-19 vaccination. It is filed by Dr Paul Yang, who has been an advocate against vaccinations," said the ministry in a Facebook post.

"It is a serious allegation."

According to MOH, the teenager received his vaccination 75 days before he died.

The case has been referred to the coroner, and an autopsy done. Further post-autopsy tests are also being performed.

"Pending the determination of the cause of death, the public should not spread any unsubstantiated speculation on the cause of death," said MOH.

The police said in response to queries from CNA that they were alerted to the death of an 18-year-old man on Oct 13.

Police investigations are ongoing in accordance with the Coroners Act, they said.

MOH said in its post that only vaccines that comply with the World Health Organization’s guidelines are used in Singapore. These have been assessed to be safe and efficacious by both the Health Sciences Authority and the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination, it added.

There are also measures to ensure the safety of individuals before, during, and after vaccination, the ministry said.

"We encourage the public to continue supporting vaccination as a key response to the COVID-19 pandemic," said MOH, adding that the latest information on COVID-19 and vaccinations can be found at www.moh.gov.sg.