First community treatment facility for elderly COVID-19 patients opens in Tampines

SINGAPORE: The first community treatment facility for elderly COVID-19 patients began operations on Thursday (Sep 23).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) worked with Woodlands Health to set up the 250-bed facility by repurposing the NTUC Health Nursing Home in Tampines.

Community treatment facilities are being set up by MOH to care for elderly COVID-19 patients who have mild symptoms and are generally well but have underlying medical conditions that require closer monitoring.

“Such facilities will be resourced with more medical and nursing manpower, as well as medical monitoring devices,” MOH said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“This will augment our hospital capacity, and allow us to provide treatment for the seriously ill patients in our hospitals.”

Residents of the nursing home were transferred to other NTUC Health Nursing Home branches, the Health Ministry said last Sunday.