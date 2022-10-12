Curbs on number of visitors, duration of visits at hospitals and residential care homes as COVID-19 cases rise

SINGAPORE: Visitor safe management measures at all hospital wards and residential care homes in Singapore will be tightened for four weeks as community COVID-19 cases rise, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (Oct 12).

This is to protect healthcare capacity as well as vulnerable patients and residents, MOH said in a media release.

From Oct 14 until Nov 10, patients in hospitals will only be allowed to have two pre-designated visitors for the duration of their stays.

Only one of these visitors will be allowed at a patient's bedside at any one time.

"Critically ill patients will be allowed up to five pre-designated patients, and two visitors may be allowed at the bedside at any one point in time," MOH said.

Visits will be limited to 30 minutes.

In exceptional situations, such as for critically ill patients, paediatric patients, birthing or post-partum mothers, and for patients requiring additional care support, visitors may be allowed to stay beyond 30 minutes on a case-by-case basis at the hospitals' discretion, MOH added.

Residents of care homes, meanwhile, will be allowed to have up to four pre-designated visitors, and only one visitor may visit at any one time with the visit duration limited to 30 minutes, MOH said.

"We also seek the understanding of visitors that visits may have to be suspended if a home is managing active COVID-19 cases. Next-of-kin of residents may approach the home for further details," the ministry added.

Rules on hospital and residential care home visits were last eased on Sep 1. Since then, hospitals have allowed up to two bedside visitors at any one time during visiting hours, while residential care homes allowed residents to have two visitors per visit with a one-hour cap on each visit.