Children will not be separated from families during COVID-19 isolation: MOH

SINGAPORE: Children who test positive for COVID-19 will not be separated from their families, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (Dec 26), in response to a report published by Bloomberg about Singapore's COVID-19 restrictions.

An opinion piece published by Bloomberg on Dec 23 cited returning residents, who were unidentified, as saying that they had been "forced from their homes, ordered to share quarantine facilities with complete strangers, told to hand their unsupervised children off to authorities, and urged to abandon their pets".

In its response, MOH said that those who test positive for COVID-19 may be isolated in care facilities with another COVID-19 positive patient in order to optimise the use of its overall healthcare capacity.

"However, contrary to what the article said, children will not be separated from their families."

Those aged 12 years and below will stay with a caregiver, while those between the ages of 13 and 19 are allowed to isolate alone only with the written consent of their caregivers.