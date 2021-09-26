Singapore reports 1,939 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,939 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Sep 26), marking the sixth consecutive day new infections have exceeded the 1,000 mark.

There were 1,934 local infections, comprising 1,536 community cases and 398 dormitory residents. Among the local cases reported on Sunday are 417 people above the age of 60.

There were also five imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update released to the media at about 11pm.

MOH also announced two more fatalities, taking the national death toll to 78. There have been 23 deaths in September so far, a new monthly record.

The first fatality is a 97-year-old Singaporean woman who tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Sep 18 and died from complications due to the disease on Saturday.

Known as Case 82792, she was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of hyperlipidaemia, said MOH.

The second fatality is a 69-year-old Singaporean woman who tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Friday. She died from complications due to the disease on the same day.

Known as Case 87418, she was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and had a history of hypertension, said MOH.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 87,892 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

CASES OF SERIOUS ILLNESS

A total of 1,203 patients were warded in hospital. Most of them were well and under observation, said MOH.

There were 172 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 30 cases are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). Among those who have fallen very ill were 168 patients above the age of 60.



Over the last 28 days, 98 per cent of local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.



A total of 356 cases needed oxygen supplementation and 39 had been in the ICU. Of these, 51.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 48.4 per cent were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

LARGE CLUSTER AT PASIR PANJANG WHOLESALE CENTRE

A large cluster at Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre was reported on Sunday, with 64 cases in total.

MOH said transmission at the wholesale centre was among workers and trade visitors. Of the 64 cases, 59 were workers at the market, three were trade visitors and two were household members.

The new cases linked to the wholesale centre were already in quarantine.

Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre will be closed for three days from Monday afternoon for deep cleaning and disinfection, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said earlier on Sunday.

SFA added that the temporary closure is expected to cause "some" disruption to Singapore's fruit and vegetable supply. The centre will close at 3pm on Monday and reopen at 3pm on Thursday, the agency said.

Several of the existing dormitory clusters reported new infections. The cluster at Blue Stars Dormitory grew to 283, after 40 new cases were added. Twenty more cases were also linked to the Woodlands Dormitory cluster, which now has 104 cases.

