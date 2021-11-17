Singapore reports 3,474 new COVID-19 cases and 7 more deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,474 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Nov 17), as seven more people died from complications due to the coronavirus.

The fatalities were aged between 47 and 83. All of them had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these medical conditions were.

This is the lowest daily number of fatalities reported since Oct 23, when six deaths were recorded. The COVID-19 death toll in Singapore is now 619.

The number of new cases reported on Wednesday is up from the 2,069 infections reported on Tuesday.

The weekly infection growth rate is 0.89 as of Wednesday, higher than the 0.88 reported on Tuesday. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.

Of the new cases reported on Wednesday, 3,464 infections are locally transmitted, comprising 3,320 cases in the community and 144 infections in migrant workers' dormitories.

There are 10 imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 11.15pm.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported 244,815 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.