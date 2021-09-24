3 more COVID-19 deaths as Singapore reports 1,650 new cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,650 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Sep 24), rising for the fourth consecutive day.

The 1,646 local infections comprise 1,369 community cases and 277 dormitory residents. The new local cases include 391 seniors above the age of 60.

There were also four imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update released to the media at about 10.40pm.

MOH also announced three more fatalities, taking the national death toll to 73.

There have been 18 deaths reported in September so far, equalling the monthly record set in August.

The first fatality is Case 72389, a 79-year-old Singaporean. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep 8 and died from complications due to the disease on Friday.

MOH said the man had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of pulmonary hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Graves’ disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

The second fatality is Case 76190, an 83-year-old Singaporean. He tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Sep 14 and died from complications due to the disease on Friday as well.

He had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of diabetes mellitus, restrictive lung disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness, said MOH.

The third fatality, Case 77456, also died from complications due to COVID-19 infection on Friday.

The 86-year-old Singaporean had tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Sep 16.

"He had been vaccinated against COVID-19, and had a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, ischaemic heart disease, bronchiectasis and hypertension which, together with his advanced age, made him more susceptible to severe illness," said the Health Ministry.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 84,506 COVID-19 cases.

CASES OF SERIOUS ILLNESS

There are 1,092 patients warded in hospital. Most of them are well and under observation, said MOH.

A total of 162 cases of serious illness require oxygen supplementation, and 23 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Among those who fell very ill are 151 seniors above the age of 60.

Over the last 28 days, 98 per cent of the local cases were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms.

There were 297 cases who needed oxygen supplementation and 32 had been in the ICU. Of these, 52.6 per cent were fully vaccinated and 47.4 per cent were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.