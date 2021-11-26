Singapore to restrict travel from 7 African countries as new COVID-19 variant emerges

SINGAPORE: Singapore will restrict entry to travellers with recent travel history to seven African countries after reports that a potentially more contagious COVID-19 variant may be circulating there, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (Nov 26).

From 11.59pm on Saturday, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with travel history within the last 14 days to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will not be allowed to enter Singapore or transit here.

The restrictions also apply to those who have obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore.

Singapore citizens and permanent residents returning from these countries will have to serve a 10-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.

“There have been recent reports of a potentially more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus, the B.1.1.529, which may be circulating in Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe,” MOH said.

“Scientists around the world are still finding out more about the new variant of virus, such as whether it is more transmissible than the Delta variant, whether it is more likely to lead to severe illnesses, and efficacy of existing vaccines against this new variant.”

While Singapore currently has no cases of this variant, "we should take the necessary precautions to reduce the risks" of it spreading here, MOH said.