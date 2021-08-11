MOH helping private institutions to facilitate the ordering of more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has been "facilitating private healthcare institutions" to order more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine doses, with stocks expected to arrive in the next four to six weeks.

Under the Special Access Route framework, the Government has allocated 170,000 doses of its stock of Sinovac vaccine to 31 approved private healthcare institutions.

This means 85,000 people will be able to receive their vaccine free of charge, based on a two-dose regime per person for full vaccination.

MOH said on Tuesday (Aug 10) night that based on its estimates, 85,000 people will have received their first dose of the Sinovac vaccine by Thursday.

"After ringfencing sufficient doses for individuals coming for second doses of the Sinovac vaccine, the stock for the 31 approved private healthcare institutions will be depleted," MOH added.