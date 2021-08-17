144 applicants to receive S$782,000 in financial aid over adverse COVID-19 vaccine effects: MOH

SINGAPORE: A total of S$782,000 will be paid out to 144 people under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP) for COVID-19 vaccination.

These applications have been assessed to have met the qualifying criteria and the total amount has been paid out, or is in the process of being paid out, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Aug 16).

The programme is a one-time financial assistance available to Singaporean citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have experienced serious side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme.

Among the applicants, two of them have been given the Tier 1 payout of S$225,000, which is extended when individuals die or suffer permanent severe disability as a result of the COVID-19 vaccination.

One of the two applicants eligible for the Tier 1 payout is a 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest after his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

MOH said in a separate statement on Monday that the boy is “recovering steadily” and is undergoing inpatient rehabilitation. He had received his first dose of the vaccination on Jun 27 and collapsed at home on Jul 3 after weightlifting at the gym.