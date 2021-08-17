144 applicants to receive S$782,000 in financial aid over adverse COVID-19 vaccine effects: MOH
- Two applicants have been extended the Tier 1 payout of S$225,000
- One of them is the 16-year-old who suffered a cardiac arrest after his first COVID-19 vaccine dose
SINGAPORE: A total of S$782,000 will be paid out to 144 people under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (VIFAP) for COVID-19 vaccination.
These applications have been assessed to have met the qualifying criteria and the total amount has been paid out, or is in the process of being paid out, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday (Aug 16).
The programme is a one-time financial assistance available to Singaporean citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who have experienced serious side effects related to COVID-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme.
Among the applicants, two of them have been given the Tier 1 payout of S$225,000, which is extended when individuals die or suffer permanent severe disability as a result of the COVID-19 vaccination.
One of the two applicants eligible for the Tier 1 payout is a 16-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest after his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
MOH said in a separate statement on Monday that the boy is “recovering steadily” and is undergoing inpatient rehabilitation. He had received his first dose of the vaccination on Jun 27 and collapsed at home on Jul 3 after weightlifting at the gym.
“The independent clinical panel appointed to assess and adjudicate the VIFAP application found that while he has made good improvement, because his condition was severe and critical, he will require treatment and rehabilitation for some time yet to continue his recovery,” said MOH.
In a report published on Monday, the Health Sciences Authority said that a total of 7,567,466 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been administered as of Jul 31. There were 9,403 suspected adverse events, about 0.12 per cent of administered doses. Of these, 389 reports were classified as serious adverse effects.
The VIFAP also provides financial assistance for those assessed to be eligible for Tier 2 and Tier 2 payouts.
Tier 2 payouts of S$10,000 are given to those who require admission to high dependency or intensive care, with subsequent recovery.
Those who require inpatient hospitalisation and medical intervention, with subsequent recovery, are eligible for the Tier 3 payout of S$2,000.
