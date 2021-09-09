Singapore eases movement restrictions for migrant workers in dormitories

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will “gradually ease” movement restrictions for migrant workers living in dormitories.

It will be a “vaccination-differentiated approach”, said the Manpower Ministry on Thursday (Sep 9), with unvaccinated workers required to exercise stricter safe management measures or undergo additional testing.

Movement restrictions for all dormitories were introduced in April last year, after an outbreak in dormitories saw tens of thousands of COVID-19 cases.

From next Monday, vaccinated migrant workers will be allowed to visit pre-identified community locations, as part of a pilot scheme.

For a start, each week, up to 500 vaccinated workers from dormitories with good Safe Living Measures, no COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, and with high vaccination rates will be allowed to visit these locations for six hours.

The first identified location is Little India, and workers will be required to take an antigen rapid test (ART) before and three days after the visit.

MOM said that it would review the pilot after a month to see how to safely expand the scope and scale.

From next Monday, all migrant workers will also be able to visit recreation centres more frequently, up to two times a week.

MOM will work with non-government organisations (NGOs) to introduce activities including movie screenings, wellness, sporting and leisure events, as well as religious services at the centres and in dormitories.

Workers will be able to visit recreation centres within 48 hours of their negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or 24 hours of their negative ART result. This is part of the new mandatory ART between their rostered routine testing.

Workers who are looking to visit the recreation centres for the second time in the same week outside the baseline test windows can do so with a negative ART result.

Organised excursions by NGOs for vaccinated migrant workers to local attractions will also resume, and participants will have to take pre-event ART tests. Such outings were suspended during Phase 2 (Heightened Alert).