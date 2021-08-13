MOM introduces measures to retain work permit holders for construction, shipyard and process sectors

SINGAPORE: Work permit holders in certain sectors whose permits are expiring this year will be allowed to renew their permits for up to two years even if they do not meet renewal criteria, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Friday (Aug 13).

This includes work permit holders who are reaching the maximum period of employment, or who are reaching the maximum employment age. Firms also do not need to maintain at least 10 per cent of their work permit holders as higher skilled workers.

This is among a number of measures the Government is introducing to help companies retain workers in the construction, marine shipyard and process (CMP) sectors, which are facing a manpower crunch due to COVID-19 border restrictions.

Last year, the number of work permit holders in these sectors declined by about 60,000, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng. This is about 16 per cent of the number of work permit holders.

"With these measures in place, we hope to support firms in the CMP sectors to ease the immediate manpower concerns due to tighter border restrictions," said Dr Tan.

"Nevertheless, in the longer term, I seriously urge all firms, and I earnestly hope all of them will continue to transform their businesses, to reduce their manpower reliance, to tapping on technology and redesign the jobs to attract more locals."

He added that these measures are short-term and are meant to help fill gaps in certain industries for the time being.