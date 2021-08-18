49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 19 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Aug 18), including 19 with no links to previous cases.

Twenty-three infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another seven linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.

One of the new cases is an elderly person above the age of 70 who is unvaccinated and is at risk of serious illness, said MOH.

There were also four imported cases, taking Singapore's daily tally of new cases to 53.

MOH will release further updates on Singapore's COVID-19 situation on Wednesday night