49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 19 unlinked

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 49 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections as of noon on Wednesday (Aug 18), including 19 with no links to previous cases.
Twenty-three infections were linked to previous cases and had been placed on quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Another seven linked infections were detected through surveillance testing.
One of the new cases is an elderly person above the age of 70 who is unvaccinated and is at risk of serious illness, said MOH.
There were also four imported cases, taking Singapore's daily tally of new cases to 53.
MOH will release further updates on Singapore's COVID-19 situation on Wednesday night
FULLY VACCINATED 90-YEAR-OLD DIES FROM COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS
A 90-year-old man who was fully vaccinated died from COVID-19 complications on Tuesday.
The Singaporean was the first fully vaccinated person to die of the coronavirus in the country, and was the eighth fatality this month.
Identified as Case 67329, the man developed symptoms on Jul 29 and his infection was detected on Aug 1 through community surveillance testing.
The following day, he developed shortness of breath and giddiness, and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital where he was admitted directly to the intensive care unit for septic shock from "COVID-19 pneumonia", said MOH.
"He had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but was advanced in age and had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension," said the ministry.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has reported a total of 66,334 COVID-19 cases.
