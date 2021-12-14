442 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 442 new COVID-19 cases and six fatalities as of noon on Tuesday (Dec 14).
This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 804.
The weekly infection growth rate remained unchanged from Monday's 0.60. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Tuesday's daily case count is up from the 339 infections reported on Monday.
A total of 409 are locally transmitted cases, comprising 401 in the community and eight in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining 33 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 274,143 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 50.8 per cent, up from the 46.9 per cent reported on Monday.
There are 548 patients in hospital, with 75 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, three cases require close monitoring while 31 patients are critically ill.
As of Monday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 31 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.
