442 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in Singapore

HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 50.8 per cent, up from the 46.9 per cent reported on Monday.

There are 548 patients in hospital, with 75 requiring oxygen supplementation.

In the ICU, three cases require close monitoring while 31 patients are critically ill.

As of Monday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.

About 31 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.