Singapore reports 10,314 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10,314 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Feb 9), comprising 10,175 local and 139 imported infections.
There were also 4 fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 881.
This is the second day in a row with daily cases crossing the 10,000 mark. There were 13,011 new infections reported on Tuesday.
The weekly infection growth rate is 2.0, up from Tuesday's 1.69.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Wednesday, 7,686 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 25 imported cases and 7,661 local ones.
Another 2,628 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 114 of them imported and 2,514 local infections.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 428,954 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 1,205 patients in hospital, with 111 requiring oxygen supplementation. 30 patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Tuesday, 93 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 61 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
