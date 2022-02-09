Singapore reports 10,314 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10,314 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Feb 9), comprising 10,175 local and 139 imported infections.

There were also 4 fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 881.

This is the second day in a row with daily cases crossing the 10,000 mark. There were 13,011 new infections reported on Tuesday.

The weekly infection growth rate is 2.0, up from Tuesday's 1.69.