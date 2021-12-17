412 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Singapore

Friday's case count is up from the 355 infections reported on Thursday.

A total of 377 cases reported on Friday are locally transmitted, comprising 371 in the community and six in migrant workers' dormitories.

The remaining 35 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

This is the highest number of imported cases since Apr 26 this year, when 43 infections were reported.

As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 275,384 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.