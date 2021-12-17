412 new COVID-19 cases and one death in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 412 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality as of noon on Friday (Dec 17).
This takes the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 809.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.63, rising slightly from Thursday's 0.60. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Friday's case count is up from the 355 infections reported on Thursday.
A total of 377 cases reported on Friday are locally transmitted, comprising 371 in the community and six in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining 35 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
This is the highest number of imported cases since Apr 26 this year, when 43 infections were reported.
As of Friday, Singapore has recorded 275,384 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 46.4 per cent, up from the 45.7 per cent reported on Thursday.
There are 481 patients in hospital, with 60 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, two patients require close monitoring while 33 patients are critically ill.
As of Thursday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 32 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
