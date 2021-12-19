255 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including record 67 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 255 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities as of noon on Sunday (Dec 19).
This takes the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 813.
There were also 67 imported cases, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
This is the highest number of new imported infections reported in Singapore since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 55 cases on Jan 30. MOH did not provide further details on the latest imported cases on its website.
Sunday's case count is down from the 271 infections reported on Saturday. It is also the lowest in more than three months, since Sep 6.
Among the 255 new cases, 188 are locally transmitted, comprising 182 in the community and six in migrant workers' dormitories.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.56, falling from Saturday's 0.58. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
As of Sunday, Singapore has recorded 275,910 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 43.8 per cent, down from the 47.6 per cent reported on Saturday.
There are 496 patients in hospital, with 62 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, seven patients require close monitoring while 29 patients are critically ill.
As of Saturday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 33 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
