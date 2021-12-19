255 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including record 67 imported infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 255 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities as of noon on Sunday (Dec 19).

This takes the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 813.

There were also 67 imported cases, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.

This is the highest number of new imported infections reported in Singapore since the start of the pandemic. The previous high was 55 cases on Jan 30. MOH did not provide further details on the latest imported cases on its website.