Singapore reports 743 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 743 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Dec 4), the lowest figure since Sep 13.
Two more people died, taking the country's death toll from the coronavirus to 746.
The fatalities, both 70 years old, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.
The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is 54.7 per cent, down from 57.3 per cent on Friday.
WEEKLY INFECTION GROWTH RATE
The weekly infection growth rate also fell to 0.63 from Friday's 0.71. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
The daily case count on Saturday is down from the 766 infections reported on Friday.
Among the new cases, 731 are locally transmitted, comprising 707 infections in the community and 24 cases in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining 12 are imported cases, MOH said in its daily update released to the media at about 10.40pm.
As of Saturday, Singapore has reported 268,659 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 893 COVID-19 cases warded in hospital. Of these, 179 require oxygen supplementation in general wards, four are unstable and under close monitoring in the ICU, and 54 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.
A total of 1,521 cases were discharged over the past day, of whom 226 are seniors aged 60 and above.
As of Friday, 96 per cent of the eligible population in Singapore – those aged 12 and above – have completed their full regimen or received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines. About 28 per cent have received their booster shots.
MOH also said it is "closely monitoring" a large cluster at THK Home for Disabled @ Sembawang, which added four cases, growing to 19 infections.
