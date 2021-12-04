Singapore reports 743 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 743 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday (Dec 4), the lowest figure since Sep 13.

Two more people died, taking the country's death toll from the coronavirus to 746.

The fatalities, both 70 years old, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is 54.7 per cent, down from 57.3 per cent on Friday.