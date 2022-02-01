Singapore reports 6,264 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Tuesday, 4,371 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 19 imported cases and 4,352 local ones.

Another 1,893 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 125 of them imported and 1,768 local infections.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 359,075 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.