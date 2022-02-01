Singapore reports 6,264 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 6,264 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Feb 1), comprising 6,120 local and 144 imported infections.
There were three fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 858.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.64, down from Monday's 1.94.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Tuesday, 4,371 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 19 imported cases and 4,352 local ones.
Another 1,893 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 125 of them imported and 1,768 local infections.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 359,075 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 756 patients in hospital, with 66 requiring oxygen supplementation. Twelve patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Monday, 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 58 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram