Singapore reports 3,101 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Wednesday, 1,735 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 10 imported cases and 1,725 local ones.

Another 1,366 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 172 of them imported and 1,194 local infections.

As of Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 362,176 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.