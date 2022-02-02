Singapore reports 3,101 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 3,101 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Feb 2), comprising 2,919 local and 182 imported infections.
There was one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 859.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.41, down from Tuesday's 1.64.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Wednesday, 1,735 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 10 imported cases and 1,725 local ones.
Another 1,366 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 172 of them imported and 1,194 local infections.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 362,176 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 819 patients in hospital, with 74 requiring oxygen supplementation. Twelve patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Tuesday, 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 59 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
