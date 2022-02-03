Singapore reports 4,297 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 4,297 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Feb 3), comprising 4,087 local and 210 imported infections.
There was one fatality, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 860.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.23, down from Wednesday's 1.41.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Thursday, 2,742 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 12 imported cases and 2,730 local ones.
Another 1,555 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 198 of them imported and 1,357 local infections.
As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 366,473 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 932 patients in hospital, with 78 requiring oxygen supplementation. Sixteen patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Wednesday, 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 59 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
