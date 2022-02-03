Singapore reports 4,297 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Thursday, 2,742 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 12 imported cases and 2,730 local ones.

Another 1,555 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 198 of them imported and 1,357 local infections.

As of Thursday, Singapore has recorded 366,473 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.