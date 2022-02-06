Singapore reports 7,752 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 7,752 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Feb 6), comprising 7,639 local and 113 imported infections.
There were three fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 871.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.49, up from Saturday's 1.44.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Sunday, 6,135 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 14 imported cases and 6,121 local ones.
Another 1,617 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 99 of them imported and 1,518 local infections.
As of Sunday, Singapore has recorded 397,823 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 1,074 patients in hospital, with 92 requiring oxygen supplementation. Twenty one patients are in the intensive care unit.
Singapore last had more than 1,000 patients in hospital on Nov 24 last year.
As of Saturday, 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 60 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
