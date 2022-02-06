Singapore reports 7,752 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Sunday, 6,135 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 14 imported cases and 6,121 local ones.

Another 1,617 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 99 of them imported and 1,518 local infections.

As of Sunday, Singapore has recorded 397,823 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.