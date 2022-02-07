Singapore reports 7,806 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 7,806 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Feb 7), comprising 7,629 local and 177 imported infections.
There were 3 fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 874.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.52, up from Sunday's 1.49.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Monday, 5,310 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 22 imported cases and 5,288 local ones.
Another 2,496 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 155 of them imported and 2,341 local infections.
As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 405,629 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 1,165 patients in hospital, with 109 requiring oxygen supplementation. 26 patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Sunday, 93 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 60 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram