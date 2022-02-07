Singapore reports 7,806 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Monday, 5,310 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 22 imported cases and 5,288 local ones.

Another 2,496 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 155 of them imported and 2,341 local infections.

As of Monday, Singapore has recorded 405,629 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.