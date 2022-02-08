Singapore reports 13,011 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,011 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Feb 8), comprising 12,791 local and 220 imported infections.

It is the third time in a week that the daily caseload has surpassed five figures.

There were also 3 fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 877.

The weekly infection growth rate is 1.69, up from Monday's 1.52.