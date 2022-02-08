Singapore reports 13,011 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 13,011 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Feb 8), comprising 12,791 local and 220 imported infections.
It is the third time in a week that the daily caseload has surpassed five figures.
There were also 3 fatalities, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health (MOH) website. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 877.
The weekly infection growth rate is 1.69, up from Monday's 1.52.
Under MOH's new approach of presenting infection numbers, the daily case count includes the number of Protocol 2 cases - those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the cases reported on Tuesday, 10,065 are Protocol 2 infections, comprising 27 imported cases and 10,038 local ones.
Another 2,946 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests - 193 of them imported and 2,753 local infections.
As of Tuesday, Singapore has recorded 418,640 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATIONS AND VACCINATIONS
There are 1,194 patients in hospital, with 107 requiring oxygen supplementation. Twenty-three patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Monday, 93 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 61 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
