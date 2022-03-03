Singapore reports 18,162 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.

Among the cases reported on Thursday, 15,669 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 15,575 local cases and 94 imported ones.

Another 2,493 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 77 of them being imported infections.

The weekly infection growth rate remained unchanged at 0.98.

This is the second day in a row that the weekly infection growth rate is below 1.

The weekly infection growth rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A number above 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is rising.

Singapore has recorded 785,825 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.