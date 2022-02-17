Singapore reports 18,545 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 18,545 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Feb 17), comprising 18,319 local and 226 imported infections.

There were also four fatalities. This takes the death toll from coronavirus complications to 930.

There are 1,472 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the MOH website. A total of 164 require oxygen supplementation, up from Wednesday's figure of 153.

Thirty-two patients are in the intensive care unit compared to 35 on Wednesday.