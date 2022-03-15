Singapore reports 15,851 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 15,851 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Tuesday (Mar 15), comprising 15,686 local cases and 165 imported infections.

This is the seventh consecutive Tuesday that case numbers have gone up from the day before. Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had previously referred to such a pattern, writing on Facebook in October 2021 that numbers would "always spike after the weekends".

There were six fatalities reported on Tuesday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,159.

There are 1,311 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 191 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Forty patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 37 on Monday.