Singapore reports 11,278 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 11,278 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 16), comprising 11,141 local cases and 137 imported infections.

There were 11 fatalities reported on Wednesday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,170.

There are 1,238 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 171 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Thirty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 40 on Tuesday.