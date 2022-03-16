Singapore reports 11,278 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 11,278 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Wednesday (Mar 16), comprising 11,141 local cases and 137 imported infections.
There were 11 fatalities reported on Wednesday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,170.
There are 1,238 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 171 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Thirty-six patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 40 on Tuesday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Wednesday, 9,762 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 9,680 local cases and 82 imported infections.
Another 1,516 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 55 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.76, lower than the 0.80 on Tuesday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 975,607 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 70 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
