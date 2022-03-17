Singapore reports 10,713 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10,713 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Mar 17), comprising 10,585 local cases and 128 imported infections.
There were 12 fatalities reported on Thursday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,182.
There are 1,230 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 146 patients require oxygen supplementation.
Twenty-nine patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 36 on Wednesday.
Most of Singapore's new COVID-19 infections are Protocol 2 cases, which are those who are well or assessed to have a mild condition.
Among the new cases reported on Thursday, 9,515 are classified under Protocol 2, comprising 9,425 local cases and 90 imported infections.
Another 1,198 cases were confirmed via polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, with 38 of them being imported infections.
The weekly infection growth rate was 0.73, lower than the 0.76 on Wednesday. A number below 1 indicates that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Singapore has recorded 986,320 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
As of Wednesday, 95 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme.
About 70 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine booster shots.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
