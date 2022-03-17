Singapore reports 10,713 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10,713 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Thursday (Mar 17), comprising 10,585 local cases and 128 imported infections.

There were 12 fatalities reported on Thursday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,182.

There are 1,230 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 146 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Twenty-nine patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 36 on Wednesday.