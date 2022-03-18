Singapore reports 10,594 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 10,594 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (Mar 18), comprising 10,435 local cases and 159 imported infections.

There were nine fatalities reported on Friday, taking the death toll from coronavirus complications to 1,191.

There are 1,175 patients in hospital, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website. A total of 137 patients require oxygen supplementation.

Thirty patients are in the intensive care unit, compared to 29 on Thursday.