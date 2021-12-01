Singapore reports 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths; ICU utilisation rate rises to 59.7%

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths linked to the coronavirus as of noon on Wednesday (Dec 1).

The fatalities were aged between 59 and 86. All of them, except for an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions. The Ministry of Health (MOH) did not specify what these conditions were.

This brings Singapore's death toll from the coronavirus to 726.

The overall intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is 59.7 per cent, up from 58.5 per cent on Tuesday.