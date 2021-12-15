474 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 474 new COVID-19 cases and three fatalities as of noon on Wednesday (Dec 15).
This takes the country's death toll from coronavirus complications to 807.
The weekly infection growth rate is 0.62, up from Tuesday's 0.60. This refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before.
The growth rate has remained below 1 since Nov 13. A figure below 1 means that the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases is falling.
Wednesday's case count is up from the 442 infections reported on Tuesday.
A total of 452 cases reported on Wednesday are locally transmitted, comprising 442 in the community and 10 in migrant workers' dormitories.
The remaining 22 cases are imported, according to the latest infection statistics on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) website.
As of Wednesday, Singapore has recorded 274,617 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS
The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 49.9 per cent, down from the 50.8 per cent reported on Tuesday.
There are 517 patients in hospital, with 68 requiring oxygen supplementation.
In the ICU, four cases require close monitoring while 28 patients are critically ill.
As of Tuesday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.
About 31 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.
