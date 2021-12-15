474 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in Singapore

HOSPITALISATION AND VACCINATIONS

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate is at 49.9 per cent, down from the 50.8 per cent reported on Tuesday.

There are 517 patients in hospital, with 68 requiring oxygen supplementation.

In the ICU, four cases require close monitoring while 28 patients are critically ill.

As of Tuesday, 96 per cent of Singapore's eligible population - those aged 12 and above - have completed their full vaccination regimen.

About 31 per cent of the total population have received their booster shots.